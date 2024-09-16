Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,932 shares of company stock valued at $67,352,949. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.