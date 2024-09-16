AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578,757 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up approximately 8.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $326,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

AerCap stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

