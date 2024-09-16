aelf Hits One Day Volume of $16.64 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. aelf has a market capitalization of $257.90 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,939,804 coins. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

