AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Up 5.3%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.49. 653,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,077,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at $415,482.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 48.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

