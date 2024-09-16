ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Position Lowered by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 453.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

ACMR opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $957.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.52. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

