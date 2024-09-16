Achain Price Up 11.2% This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $0.33 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001320 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

