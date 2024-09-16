Acala Token Price Hits $0.0594 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $64.11 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,488.10 or 1.00000278 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013551 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06202685 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $8,188,116.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.