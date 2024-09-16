Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Bought by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 99.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HQH opened at $18.95 on Monday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

