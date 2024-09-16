abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.95

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Down 2.2 %
LON:ADIG opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £132.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 0.31. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 85.44 ($1.12). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.12.
About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth
