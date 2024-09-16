Abound Wealth Management Takes $28,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,903,000 after buying an additional 141,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,855,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.