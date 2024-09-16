Abound Wealth Management Sells 1,379 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abound Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Abound Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $516.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

