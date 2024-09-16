Abound Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 28,725.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 3.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 178,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $78.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

In other news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

