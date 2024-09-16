Abound Wealth Management Has $38,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Abound Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.