Abound Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Abound Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Abound Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $50.38 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.