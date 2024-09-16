A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.41 and last traded at $44.51. Approximately 176,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 368,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 51,460 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

