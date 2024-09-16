8,491 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Analog Devices comprises about 0.7% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.6% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $225.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.25. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.