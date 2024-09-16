810 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUN opened at $53.50 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

