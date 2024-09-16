63,495 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after acquiring an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,565,000 after purchasing an additional 582,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

