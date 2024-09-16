4,298 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Bought by Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,212,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $232.56 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $241.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.25. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

