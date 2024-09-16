3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $133.18 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $134.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

