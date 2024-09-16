3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MMM opened at $133.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $134.99. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.43.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

