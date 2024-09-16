35,916 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Bought by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Full Truck Alliance accounts for 0.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,854,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,807,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,822,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,988,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $80,709,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of YMM opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $380.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

