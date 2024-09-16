35,860 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $163.05 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average of $223.40.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.06.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,623,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,487.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,062 shares of company stock valued at $22,872,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

