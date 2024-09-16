3,388 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,322,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Qiagen by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 302,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of QGEN opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.44.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

