29,709 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

