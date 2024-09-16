238 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,571,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,594,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,109.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,153.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,026.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

