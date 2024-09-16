1,348 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.