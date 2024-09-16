1,348 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.