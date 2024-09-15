Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the August 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZNOG opened at $0.04 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

