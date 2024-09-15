Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $7,158,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $1,435,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 32,571,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 1,753,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zhihu from $8.40 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Zhihu Stock Performance

ZH stock remained flat at $3.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $338.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.16. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.50 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 15.49%.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

