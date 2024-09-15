Zebec Network (ZBCN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.66 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $83.27 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zebec Network has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00258429 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,472,369,193 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 60,472,369,193.49041 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00133199 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $10,686,466.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 60,472,369,193.49041 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00133199 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $10,686,466.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/."

