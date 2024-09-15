Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). 126,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 116,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Zambeef Products Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.65. The stock has a market cap of £15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.00 and a beta of -0.48.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

Further Reading

