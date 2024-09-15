XRUN Price Tops $0.0517 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $17.86 million and $65,895.09 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,072,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

