Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $157,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $80,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $78.46 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

