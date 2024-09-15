W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 5.2 %

WTI opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $299.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently -26.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 26.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

