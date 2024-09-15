Wrapped Matic Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.37 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $52.37 million and $18.02 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 129,918,521 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 129,352,311.96346438. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.40435066 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3358 active market(s) with $19,034,824.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

