Wrapped AVAX Price Tops $25.14 on Exchanges (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $157.56 million and $29.55 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for approximately $25.14 or 0.00041714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.00260482 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,268,160 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,246,156.06206856. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 24.98228845 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1114 active market(s) with $36,882,547.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.