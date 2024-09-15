Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $43,236,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $23,994,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,326,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,038,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,475,000.

Banco Macro Price Performance

Shares of BMA opened at $67.76 on Friday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.798 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

