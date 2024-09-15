Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $320,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

