Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $172.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

