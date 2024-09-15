Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $150,004,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,662,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 223.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,080,000 after purchasing an additional 216,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 69,842 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,986 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $250.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

