Wrapmanager Inc. Has $387,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

