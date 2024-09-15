Wrapmanager Inc. Has $339,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

