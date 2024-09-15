Wrapmanager Inc. Has $227,000 Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298,604 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,238,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,033,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 977,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

