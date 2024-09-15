Wrapmanager Inc. Has $197,000 Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 67,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ING stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.52.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

