Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

D opened at $58.16 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

