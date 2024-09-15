WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $46.21. 6,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

