WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.02. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02.
About WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Australia Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high-dividend yielding companies in Australia.
