WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIN opened at $52.17 on Friday. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

