WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 562 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,431,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,003,000 after buying an additional 730,819 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,391,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 515,299 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDCO stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

