WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) by 1,875.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,238 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 261,303 shares during the period. Ball accounts for about 1.1% of WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Ball worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $66.00 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

